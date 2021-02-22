Time To Dance first look: Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabella, Sooraj Pancholi take to the dance floor

Katrina KaifIsabelle Kaif’s Bollywood debut, Time To Dance is finally seeing the day light. On Monday, T-series announced that the film, which also stars Sooraj Pancholi in the lead role, will release on March 12, 2021. Along with the announcement, the makers also shared two posters, giving a glimpse of Isabelle and Sooraj’s characters.

Going by the posters, we can guess that the film is about a dance competition as we see an award in the backdrop. Both Sooraj and Isabelle are dressed for the competition, striking the right pose. The poster also reads, “When life is put to the test, it’s time to dance.”

The film marks Isabelle’s as well as choreographer-turned-director Stanley D’costa’s Bollywood debut. It has been produced by Remo D’souza’s wife Lizelle. Apart from Time To Dance, Isabelle has Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, which also stars Pulkit Samrat. Earlier this year, the model-turned-actor shared a picture on Instagram to announce the project.

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is said to be a social entertainer with an underlying message of social harmony. In the film, Pulkit will essay the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor who hails from the city of Agra.

In 2020, Katrina revealed about Isabelle’s project with Aayush Sharma titled Kwatha. The film was scheduled for a 2020 release but due to coronavirus-induced pandemic, Kwatha was postponed. The makers have not shared any update on it yet.