Time to recollect the invaluable services rendered by the martyrs of the Indian army, and the pride we have for them Maxi Vision to conduct free Checkups to army personnel on the occasion of Indian army day

Indian army is one of the might armies in the world as it safeguards 1.3billion people in the country who are enjoying their lives happily and taking a peaceful nap through the night daily with utmost safety and security. Indian army is the only one that controls the highest battlefield in the world, the Siachen Glacier, which is 5000 meters above sea level fighting terrorism and illegal intruders, risking their lives for us, standing on guard, day and night.

But how well do we know the invaluable services of our Indian army? Are we respecting the army personnel? Are we paying tribute to our martyrs? If we can’t do anything to make their lives better, then it is our responsibility to at least respect and salute them for all their might? It’s now time to recollect the invaluable services rendered by the martyrs of the Indian army, and the pride we have for them. There has been a significant increase in stress levels amongst Indian Army personnel during the last two decades due to various border-related issues as per reports.

As part of its social responsibility to the society & to extend its support to the Indian army and its services to the nation Maxi Vision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals will organize Free Eye Checkups to mark the occasion of Indian army day which is being observed every year on 15th January to pay respect to all those gallant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the nation and its citizens. The day is marked in the form of parades and other military shows in all army headquarters across India.

Speaking on the occasion Mr.Sudheer COO Maxi vision super specialty eye hospitals, said that It is the accountability of all the citizens of India to extend their moral support to our army personnel who always on a vigil to keep the country safe and secure. Extolling Army’s virtues and their courageous services to the nation, maxi vision would like to boost their morale by extending its support to them by offering free eye screenings/checkups on the occasion, He said.

Free eye screenings/checkups are done from 16th – 31st January 2021 in all the branches of Maxi Vision i.e Somajiguda, Begumpet, Madhapur, AS Rao Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Kukatpally in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bheemavaram, Warangal. All the army personnel can utilize the services by showing their ID cards from 10.30 am till 2.30 pm.

Army personnel residing in other states and are unable to come to the Maxi vision Eye hospitals can contact the doctors over the phone with prior appointments.