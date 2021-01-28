TMC tabled resolution against Farm bill I raised the issue of anti-agriculture law, BJP MLAs also chanted ‘Joy Sriram’ in the assembly. kolkata

Mamata Banerjee set the tone against the center.

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee raised her voice against the center of the special assembly session called for adoption of a resolution against the Agriculture Act. In support of the motion, Mamata Banerjee blamed the Prime Minister for the incident. “The country is out of control. The prime minister should resign,” he said. Besides, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also fired at Home Minister Amit Shah. He said he would tell the Center to withdraw these bills by Suyomoto.

The Chief Minister wanted to know about the incident of bombing in front of Indranil Sen’s house on that day. On the same day, Mamata Banerjee said against the Centre’s agriculture law, Amit Bhai is there whenever an incident happens in Bengal. But what is happening in Delhi is a failure of intelligence. “One or two things may happen. But I condemn the way the whole agrarian movement is being criticized for it,” he said. The Chief Minister’s clear demand is to repeal the Agriculture Act.

Earlier, leftist Kerala and Congress-ruled Punjab passed a law in the Assembly opposing the Central Agriculture Act. An anti-agriculture law was also tabled in the state assembly to put pressure on the Center.

On the second day of the session, while the Chief Minister was talking about this, BJP MLAs like Manoj Tijna and Sudip Mukherjee staged an unprecedented protest. They were also seen walking out with the sound of Joy Sriram.

At the beginning of the second day of the two-day winter session, there was a quarrel between the Trinamool and the Left MLAs. Trinamool MLA Tapas Roy used offensive language against Ba-Congress. Principal Biman Banerjee dropped his words from the record.



On this day, Netaji rose to speak about the birthday celebrations and unequivocally opposed raising the slogan ‘Joy Sriram’ in front of the Chief Minister at the central function. Left MLA Sujan Chakraborty did not oppose the issue but reminded that it was not a point of information and viewed the issue as a resolution. Although the principal acknowledges the matter as a point of information.

