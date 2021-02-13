TN fireworks factory explosion 15 dead 36 injured Center state announce ex gratia rc, Tamil Nadu fireworks factory blast death toll rises to 15 national

According to police sources, a large explosion took place inside the factory as a result of the reaction while mixing any kind of chemical. Ten fire engines went to the scene and started putting out the fire.

A huge explosion took place at a fireworks factory in Biruddhanagar near Sattur in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The death toll rose to 19. According to police sources, a large explosion took place inside the factory as a result of the reaction while mixing any kind of chemical. Ten fire engines went to the scene and started putting out the fire. According to local sources, the fire brigade rushed to the spot immediately after the blast.

The fireworks factory where the blast took place is located in Achankulam village. The Tamil Nadu chief minister said at least 36 others were seriously injured in the incident. Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased. A grant of Rs 3 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the families of the seriously injured. The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has also announced a financial grant of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased. The families of the injured will be given 50 thousand rupees.

Death toll rises to 19 in the fire incident that took place at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar. PM & CM announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs & Rs 3 Lakhs each respectively to kin of deceased; Rs 50,000 & Rs 1 Lakh each for critically injured



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, “I have instructed the district authorities and the doctors to give the best treatment to everyone. Besides, the local administration has been instructed to contact the families of the dead and injured.” I have instructed to investigate whether he is doing it. ‘

The incident caused a stir in a large area of ​​Sattur. The Governor of Tamil Nadu said, “I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I, along with the people of Tamil Nadu, wish the injured a speedy recovery.

