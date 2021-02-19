Navigation
TNUSRB Police Constable result: Steps to check cut-off, final answer key
National News

TNUSRB Police Constable result: Steps to check cut-off, final answer key

1 min read


TNUSRB Police Constable result: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the result, final answer key, and cut-off for the recruitment exam held for grade-II police constables, jail warders, firemen. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at tnusrbonline.org.

Those who clear the exam will now appear for the next rounds. The further levels will consist of certificate verification, physical measurement, endurance test or physical efficiency test among others. The admit card for the same will be released next.

TNUSRB Police Constable result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the cut-off / final answer key link
Step 3: A PDF will open, check
Step 4: Candidates can also match their roll numbers

More than five lakh candidates have registered to appear for about 11,000 posts including constable, firemen, and rescue service department posts.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

“Hit Wicket” to host cricket enthusiasts of Kolkata in the shortest month of the year with the “Shortest Price

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: