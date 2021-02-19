TNUSRB Police Constable result: Steps to check cut-off, final answer key

TNUSRB Police Constable result: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the result, final answer key, and cut-off for the recruitment exam held for grade-II police constables, jail warders, firemen. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at tnusrbonline.org.

Those who clear the exam will now appear for the next rounds. The further levels will consist of certificate verification, physical measurement, endurance test or physical efficiency test among others. The admit card for the same will be released next.

TNUSRB Police Constable result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the cut-off / final answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check

Step 4: Candidates can also match their roll numbers

More than five lakh candidates have registered to appear for about 11,000 posts including constable, firemen, and rescue service department posts.