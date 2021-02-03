Navigation
To end the speculation, Modi is not on the stage, I will return the invitation with courtesy.
Kolkata Updates

To end the speculation, Modi is not on the stage, I will return the invitation with courtesy. kolkata

1 min read


Narendra Modi is coming to the state to attend a government function on February 8. He will also hold the first political meeting of the election period. Bishnupur MP Soumitra Khan claimed that Shishir Adhikari, Dev, would be on Modi’s stage. Soumitra Ubache caused a stir in the political arena. Not the owner of the dew, people shouted when the name of Dev and Deepak Adhikari came up. But Deb clarified the position by dispelling that speculation.

