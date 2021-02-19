Today, US officially rejoins Paris Climate accord, 107 days after it quit pact

The United States of America has officially re-joined the Paris Climate accord Friday, at least 107 days after it had quit the pact and 30 days after President Joe Biden fulfilled his promise on his first day in office. Today’s development is deeply symbolic for the rest of the world even as political leaders across the globe hope that America rises to the occasion and fulfill its climate ambitions after nearly four years of its absence from the accord.

What global leaders are really anticipating is for the US to announce the pathway for cutting emissions of greenhouse gases by 2030 with the ambition to put the country on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050.

On his first day in office, President Biden had signed an executive order reversing the Paris Climate accord pullout ordered by his predecessor, President Donald Trump, in 2019. “A cry for survival comes from the planet itself,” Biden had said in his inaugural address. “A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear now.”