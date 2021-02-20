Navigation
National News

Tom Hardy to star in Gareth Evans’ crime thriller Havoc

British star Tom Hardy has partnered with filmmaker Gareth Evans for his next movie.

Titled Havoc, the new project is a crime thriller for Netflix that Evans, known for The Raid movies, is writing and directing.

The film is part of Evans’ newly-signed pact with the streamer to produce and direct movies over the next couple of years, Netflix said in a press release.

The story is about a bruised detective who, after a drug deal gone wrong, must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Evans is also producing through his One More One Productions alongside Hardy.

Evans’ frequent collaborators, Ed Talfan of Severn Screen and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films are the other producers.

Hardy will next star in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a sequel to his 2018 hit Venom.

The actor reprises his role of Eddie Brock aka Venom in the Andy Serkis-directed movie which will also feature Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris.

It is currently scheduled for a June 25, 2021 opening.

