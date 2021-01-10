Toyota Kirloskar Motor ushers in the New Year with new Fortuner and Legender

In line with Toyota’s philosophy of making “Ever- Better

Cars”, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today launched the new Toyota Fortuner and

exclusive new Legender. The Fortuner has been an aspirational SUV for more than a

decade now and continues to dominate the segment with over 53% segment share, even

today.

The new Fortuner is available in 2.8 L Diesel Engine with 6-Speed Automatic and 6-

Speed Manual Transmission with Intelligent Manual Transmission options and 2.7 L

Petrol Engine in 6-Speed Automatic and 5-Speed Manual Transmission. The Fortuner

Automatic Transmission variants provide best-in-class torque of 500 Nm and 204 PS of

Power while Manual Transmission variants generate 204 PS of Power and 420 Nm

Torque.

The new Fortuner boasts of new exterior features like a tougher-looking new Front

Grille, Sculpted Side-pontoon Shaped Bumper thus amplifying commanding presence.

New Headlamp Design with distinctive sharp LED line guide, Daytime Running Lamps

(DRLs) and Multi-Axis spoke Alloy wheels with Super Chrome metallic finishing giving a

luxurious look.

For the interior, Superior Suction based Seat ventilation system (Front Row) and a larger

Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and a JBL 11 speaker

w/ subwoofer system [4X4 variants only] are some of the key changes.

For added driving comfort and convenience, the new Fortuner comes with Auto Limited

Slip Differential (Auto-LSD) that enables maximum power without breaking traction,

Variable Flow Control (VFC) Power Steering that allows customers to dynamically

change steering dynamics with drive modes [Eco, Normal, Sport] and Front Clearance

Sonar to safely navigate when parking in tight spaces.

The 4X4 (AT and MT) variants further enhance their off-road credentials with a

Lockable Differential as an additional feature to ensure firm footing when navigating in

extreme terrains.

The new Fortuner will be available in existing colours of Phantom Brown, Super White,

Attitude Black, Avant-Garde Bronze, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Pearl White Crystal

Shine and a new color of Sparkling Black Crystal Shine.

On the occasion, TKM also unveiled the Legender. Its bold proportions demonstrate

the clear differentiation that makes it cooler and futuristic. The Catamaran elements

that wrap the corners creates a strong vertical prominence and ensure a wider

presence. Further, an exclusive headlamp design has been crafted for the Legender –

Split Quad LEDs with a waterfall LED line guide signature that will ensure the best of

brightness. The sharp nose creates a strong forward movement; to create a sense of

exclusivity with a sleek and cool theme, the Legender comes with exterior features such

as Catamaran Style Front & Rear Bumpers sharp, and sleek Front Grille with Piano Black

Accents, Sequential Turn Indicators and 18-inch Multi-layered Machine-cut finished

Alloy Wheels. In the Legender, the interior features include Dual Tone (Black + Maroon)

interior theme, Contrast Stitching for Steering Wheel and Console Box, Interior Ambient

Illumination (I/P, Front Door Trim, Front Foot-well areas) and Rear USB Ports. Apart

from these, the Legender is loaded with high-end features like Kick Sensor for Power

Back Door and Wireless Smartphone Charger. The Legender is available only in

exciting color of Pearl White with Black roof (Dual tone).

Both the products are uniquely positioned to cater to the diverse needs of the dynamic

market. While the new Fortuner is poised to “Lead with Power” the exclusive new

Legender is “Powered in Style” thus reinforcing the brand’s towering presence.

Sharing his views on the launch of the new Fortuner, Mr. Yoshiki Konishi, Chief

Engineer, Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “The new Fortuner is born out of our

understanding of the customer feedback. The idea was to enhance the toughness of the

vehicle and give it a powerful presence and distinctiveness like no other. Our

enhancements were more than just skin deep; we have also upgraded the engine by

introducing a new heavy-duty Turbo, designed for powerful performance, and

improved frictional efficiency. As a result, the Fortuner Automatic now puts out 500Nm

of torque, making it the best in the segment. For the Legender, we have brought in a

sense of exclusivity in the design language and style. The bold proportions and

advanced features make it look cooler and modernized, giving it a true premium stance

and outlook. We are confident customers will appreciate the tweaks we have introduced

specifically for the Indian market.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, TKM

said, “For more than a decade, the Fortuner has proven itself to be the most dependable

SUV becoming the top-most choice for customers across every corner of the country.

The Fortuner witnessed demand despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

Therefore, it gives me great pride to introduce the new Fortuner and new Legender to

the ever-growing base of loyal customers in India. I am confident the new Fortuner and

exclusive new Legender with their bold styling, advanced features and rugged frame

structure will offer value, versatility and superiority attracting many existing customers

to upgrade while bringing in new set of customers to the Toyota family.”

Talking about his views, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM, said, “We

are delighted to bring the all new Fortuner and New Legender to our customers in India.

The Fortuner lineup together with the Legender reflect the growing aspirations of our

customers who seek the best in style, comfort, and performance. Following our

customer-first approach, we have tried to not just meet these aspirations but also

surpass them by introducing the new Fortuner and the Legender. A key addition to the

new Fortuner & Legender is connected technology that enables features like Geo-

fencing, Real-time tracking, last parked location for peace of mind. The infotainment

system also comes with Android Auto/Apple Carplay connectivity to provide more

convenience. We are sure that the customers will enjoy the new features and continue

to put their faith in India’s most admired SUV. We are anticipating great demand for our

new offerings across all major Tier I, II and III markets in the country.”

Bookings for the new Fortuner and exclusive New Legender are now open. Customers

can either book the car online https://www.toyotabharat.com/online-booking/ or visit their

nearest Toyota dealership.