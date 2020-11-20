Toyota Vellfire – The Ultimate Luxury Lounge

The Toyota Vellfire, a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle, is a masterpiece of luxury and craftsmanship. Launched by Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) in February 2020, the luxurious and spacious interiors of the Vellfire boasts of affluence while the majestic and fearless exterior leaves a lasting impression.

The Vellfire, being a strong hybrid, delivers a powerful driving experience while ensuring low fuel consumption and carbon footprints. The 2.5-liter 4-Cylinder Gasoline Hybrid Engine offering 86 kW (115 BHP) and a max torque of 198 Nm @2800-4000 rpm, the Vellfire is propelled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery ensures low emissions whilst delivering a delightful driving experience. Studies have shown that strong hybrid vehicles can run 40% of distance and 60% of time on electric or zero emission mode with engine off (Under specific test conditions)

The magnificent inside of the Vellfire perfectly complements its superior drivability. The cabin resembles a private suite that is embellished with a range of advanced features like leather upholstery, mesmerizing twin sunroof, power-adjustable seats with Ottoman functions, 17-speaker JBL premium audio, 16 colors ambient light and super long seat sliding functions

The luxurious and bold exterior is also perfectly designed to provide a majestic and imposing on-road presence. The boldness characterized by single Ingot-shaped grille design, aggressively shaped triangular fog lamp bezels, upper headlamps with two square projectors -with blue accents extension, chiselled body structure. The power sliding doors, two-part rear combination lamps, R17 hyper chrome alloy wheels, and auto LED headlamps makes this luxurious lounge stand out.

Further, as is the case with every Toyota vehicle manufactured anywhere in the world, safety is a top priority. The Vellfire is loaded with a host of active and passive state-of-the-art safety systems and technologies for ensuring the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The 7 SRS airbags and VDIM (vehicle dynamics integrated management) a proactive feature for the stability of the vehicle based on vehicle performance control technology. Other safety features include emergency brake signal, hill start assist (HAC) and vehicle stability control (VSC)

The Vellfire is also another milestone product for Toyota’s lineup of electrified vehicles. Concern for the environment and sustainability is at the core of the company’s business and is a part of its DNA. As a Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV) the Vellfire does not require any external charging facility. Its regenerative braking allows storing of energy generated from braking into the batteries. The efficient Gasoline Hybrid Engine delivers exemplary power, fuel efficiency, environmental performance backed by hybrid system provides unmatched fuel efficiency of 16.35kmpl as certified by test agency (under standard test conditions) and acceleration. Together, they help in reducing carbon emissions leading to considerable long-term positive effects on the environment. What’s more, compared to conventional cars, the Toyota Vellfire gives a quieter driving experience and an absolute tranquil cabin ambience.

Talking about the unique offering, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, TKM, says, “Today, there is a growing segment of customers that are seeking unparalleled luxury, safety and sustainability in their cars. As a customer-centric company, we brought the Toyota Vellfire to the Indian market to cater to the aspirations of luxury seekers. The Vellfire is a top-of-the-line offering that provides features and convenience that was so far not available in the market. We are witnessing positive customer response from across the country. We are excited by the customer response and want to take the Toyota Vellfire to as many cities as possible to the customers’ doorsteps.”

The Toyota Vellfire is available in four commanding colours – white pearl, burning black, graphite and black. For more information, interested customers can contact their nearest Toyota dealership or simply visit https://www.toyotabharat.com/showroom/vellfire/#p=1 .

Ex-showroom price: Rs 83,50,000 (Prices will be same across the country at ex-showroom level except in Kerala)

Disclaimer: Picture is indicative, and specs may vary on actual vehicle