Traffic woes in city worse due to digging work but people cannot disobey traffic rules: Court

While hearing a criminal case over a vehicle parking row, a sessions court on Wednesday said the traffic condition in Mumbai has worsened due to road digging for laying electric, water or drainage lines, but it does not mean people can disobey traffic rules.

“The traffic condition condition in Mumbai city is precarious due to heavy traffic and day-to-day increase of motor vehicles… when work of digging – for electric line, water line, drainage line etc – takes place, the traffic woes worsen. But this does not mean that residents or public should park their vehicles in no parking zones or disobey traffic rules. It is the duty of every citizen to obey rules and cooperate with the public authority, ”said Additional Sessions Judge, Abhijeet Nandgaonkar.

The court was deciding on an anticipatory bail application filed by Saurabh Nagarsheth, a lawyer, who was booked by Marine Drive police earlier this month on charges including section 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge his / her duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Marine Drive police informed the court that they had started a drive against illegal parking of vehicles by clamping the wheels of cars parked in wrong places. On February 4, when officials took action against 15 illegally parked vehicles, some of the owners paid the fine and took back their vehicles. However, a few others, including Nagarsheth, got into a confrontation with the police and manhandled an official, police said.

But Nagarsheth said he was just helping another man whose bike was clamped and had to rush for a medical emergency. He said that digging work of a road was being carried out in the area due to which people were forced to park their vehicles on the road. He also countered the police’s claim and said the police personnel had assaulted him. The court took into consideration the fact that Nagarsheth is a lawyer and a permanent resident of the city, who will cooperate with the probe. Allowing his anticipatory bail application, the court said his custodial interrogation was not needed.