Trailer and Audio Launch of the Movie “Sob Choritra Tomar Amar” by Tapan Dutta

By Sumana Das and Trisha saha

Kolkata, January 28th, 2021: Yesterday was the trailer and audio launch for the movie “Sob Choritra Tomar Amar” directed by Tapan Dutta. The event was graced with the precious presence of the eminent starcast of the movie such as Amitabha Bhttacharya, Debasree Bhattachrya, Sharmistha Bhattacharya, Mritun Hazra, Samir Biswas, Monotosh Singha, Payel Roy, Rintu Dey and the Director and his daughrter Sonai Dutta who also shared their screentime in the movie with their respective roles. Sougata Pal and Manasi Roy were also present at the event who sung two beautiful songs from the movie. The launching program was at the Press Club at 1p.m. After the Press Conference the whole team went on to launch the audio CD containing two songs from the film: “Ei Jibone Tumi Je Amar” sung by Kumar Sanu and Manasi Roy & “Fulete Bhromor Jemon” sung by Sougata Pal. The event came to an end after the felicitation episode of the cast and crew members of the movie.

While discussing about the movie the cast members mentioned that this movie consists of two different parts: one is Abosre and second is Paraner Banshi. Abosore revolves around the horrific affects of COVID-19 when people were forced down to stay at home months after months. As if, everything was stopped for a time being. But slowly everyone overcame that depressing period. How was that possible is yet to be found out in this part of the movie.

On the other side, Paraner Banshi depicts a life of a fisherman named Paran (Amitabha Bhattacharya) who also likes to play flute. He lives with his wife and daughter in the greenery of a village. While the pandemic breaks out, he faces numerous obstacles but as they say nothing is forever in life so eventually he fights over all of them but how he did that is the reason to watch this part.

Most of the parts of this movie have been shot in Jhargram. While talking about the movie, Both actor Samir Biswas and Mritun Hazra mentioned how they felt scared initially when they heard about the outdoor shooting but felt relieved later when they saw the lesser spreading rate of COVID there.

“People have always seen me in antagonistic characters. But in this movie, Tapan has given me such role that nobody has watched me to play ever”, said Mritun Hazra.

“This is my second work with Five Star Communication and Tapan Da. Overall feeling very excited and happy”’ said Debasree Bhattacharya.

“This movie has two parts with the duration of 1 hr. to each. The parts are Abosore and Paraner Banshi. Both parts describe how much COVID-19 has affected our lives – be it a public figure or some commonman. The movie is successfully running on International Film Festivals. The movie is yet to be released here but we are thinking of releasing it around February or March”, Said Tapan Dutta, the director of the movie.

“This is my fifth film and the whole team has worked hard for this film. I felt it was important to make the audience witness such film based on real life incidents and experiences. Let’s see how much the audience reacts to it” added the director.

Story and script of the movie by Tapan Dutta. Editor Narayan Biswas. Music by Partha Pal Chowdhury. DOP by Amit Kumar Dutta and Krishna Ghosh. Backgroung music by Ablu Chakroborty and Atanu Mondal. Produced by Aparna Dutta.

Wishing best of luck for the movie and it’s cast members from TOB!