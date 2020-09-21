TRIBE, a cafe that has won hearts of many, is situated at Golpark area which serves as a meeting point for artists and intellectuals to showcase their creativity. It is known to treat both the mind and palate of its customers. Recently, TRIBE reached a milestone of success and joy on completing its first year in the city. This special occasion was marked with a fun filled day where TRIBE shared their special moments of happiness with the underprivileged young children from the Rakshak Foundation. The celebration took a step forward with the grand launch of Bean There, TRIBE’s annual cafe magazine in the presence of Ms. Shilpa Chakraborty, Mr. Sanjay Roy Chowdhury and Mr. Pinaki Ranjan Ghosh, Co-Founders of TRIBE as well as the authors who wrote the magazine.

Keeping in mind the on-going pandemic, TRIBE celebrated the anniversary with Rakshak Foundation’s young children who were above 15 years of age. The underprivileged children from the foundation hold a special place as TRIBE began its journey in the city last year with them. Spreading the message of love and kindness, the kids were welcomed with gifts and were treated with mouth-watering delicacies at TRIBE.

Continuing the celebration in the evening, the launch of TRIBE’s Bean There magazine added a whole new charm to the occasion. Bean There is a one of its kind cafe magazine whose authors are none other than the regular cafe customers and patrons of TRIBE. From travel to food to fashion, Bean There features articles and poems by contributors from different walks of life like Journalist, Child Psycho-Neuropathologist, Software Engineer, Photographer, Student, Writer, Model and many more. This unique magazine is an insightful collection of tales, conversations, memories, feelings and happiness by the authors.

Present on the occasion, Ms. Shilpa Chakraborty, Mr. Sanjay Roy Chowdhury and Mr. Pinaki Ranjan Ghosh, Co-Founders of TRIBE said “ We are so proud to have completed TRIBE’s first year together. The year has taught us lots of things and it has been a steep learning curve for all of us. We would like to thank our dedicated staff for their hard work and our customers for their constant love and support they have showered on TRIBE during the last year. We are so excited for what the future has in store for TRIBE.”

TRIBE promises to be an epitome of consistency and a trend setter for many. The Co-Founders look forward to continuing serving the customers in the coming years at TRIBE and building new memories and conversations.