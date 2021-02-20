Tripura hospital suspends outdoor services once again after sudden rise in Covid cases

A Tripura hospital has suspended its outdoor services for 72 hours since Friday after a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases among the hospital staff in the past 48 hours.

West Tripura district magistrate Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav ordered suspension of the routine outdoor patients services from Friday and issued a notice in this regard stating, “… There has been a sudden rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 positive cases in the staff of Tripura Medical College & Dr. . BR Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital, Hapania, Tripura (West) within 02 (Two) days of 18/02/2021 to 19/02/2021. ”

Tripura Medical College (TMC) had also hosted a COVID-19 care center during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

“… The routine OPD Services in Tripura Medical College & Dr. BR Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital, Hapania, Tripura (West) shall remain closed for 72 (Seventy Two) hours wef, 06:00 pm of 19/02/2021, ”read the notice.

The notice further mentioned that emergency and trauma cases along with indoor patients services would be available.

The authorities of the hospital have been asked to test all the doctors and staff members in assistance with the chief medical officer of West Tripura District and sanitise the hospital premises.

After ‘nil’ Covid-19 cases in the past few days, the state reported a total of nine positive cases on Friday. As per the health department report, 388 patients died out of the total 33,366 Covid-19 cases.