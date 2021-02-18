Tripura minister defends Biplab Deb’s Nepal remark, says CM meant BJP ideals acceptable to entire world

Two days after Kathmandu registered a formal protest over Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s comments that the BJP has plans to expand in countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka, state’s Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath defended the CM, saying Deb’s comments were ‘originally meant to express that BJP thoughts and ideals would be widely accepted in the entire world’.

“People in Sri Lanka are thinking of accepting the thoughts of BJP. America is also thinking about it. The whole world is thinking. But that does not mean that BJP will form a party there, ”Nath said.

At an event on Sunday, Deb had said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah once joked during a meeting with the party leaders in Tripura about expanding the party in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Taking note of Deb’s remarks, Nepal conveyed “formal objections to the government of India” on Wednesday.

“The CM was misinterpreted. He meant to say that BJP is the world’s largest political party and all the countries would be influenced by BJP’s thoughts, ”said Nath on Thursday at a program in Tripura, a video clip of which went live on social media.

Stating that the launch of COVID-19 vaccine and popularizing yoga to an international day were among the BJP-led central government successes, Nath said the world is thinking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of his thoughts. “India launched the Covid-19 vaccine and other countries are now buying it from India,” he said.

The international yoga day is being observed across the world after Narendra Modi mentioned it, the minister said.