Tripura Sankar Sen Shastri Smriti Granthagar Unveiled Marble Bust Statue to show Tribute to Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore

Tripura Sankar Sen Shastri Smriti Granthagar along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) organized ‘Rabindra Sradhyanjali 1427’, a cultural evening at 44/2, SN Banerjee Rd, Kolkata, West Bengal 700014 to show tribute to Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore by unveiling Marble Bust Statue of the Kaviguru. The auspicious unveiling ceremony is held on Friday and witnessed august presence of eminent personalities like Janab Nadimul Haque (MP, Rajyasabha), Shri Swarnakamal Saha (MLA), Shri Ashoke Chakraborty (President-Library, INTTUC), Shri Debanjan Deb (Joint Secretary to the Govt. of WB) to name a few which was followed by a musical program. The initiative of founding the statue has been purely taken by Shri Ashok Chakraborty(Mana) with the support of Shri Debanjan Deb, Joint Secretary to the Govt. of W.B. Also the foundation of the statue has been made within a very short period of time.

Shri Ashok Chakraborty, President-Library, INTTUC said on the occasion “With immense pleasure we are celebrating ‘Rabindra Sradhyanjali 1427’ to show tribute to Kaviguru by organizing a cultural evening where people from BiswaBharati University and localites have performed dance, recitation, dance drama followed by a musical program. The most important attraction of the program is the unveiling ceremony of Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore’s Marble Bust Statue.”

About Tripura Sankar Sen Shastri Smriti Granthagar: Tripura Sankar Sen Shastri Smriti Granthagar was established in 1975-76 and got sponsored by Govt.of West Bengal in 1981. Under the initiative of West Bengal Govt.’s ‘Boi Dhoro, Boi Poro’, readers can take any book from the library free of cost and no late fine is levied for delay in returning. Books from all categories like Primary Education, Short stories, Higher Education, Competitive Exams are available in English, Bengali and Hindi language. We are planning to integrate Free AC Computer Centre in the library.