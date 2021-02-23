Tuck Jagadish teaser: Nani’s swag reminds us of Allu Arjun of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Tollywood star Nani on Tuesday released the teaser of his most-awaited film, Tuck Jagadish. The hero seems to get the sobriquet ‘Tuck’ for his habit of tucking in his shirt. Composer S Thaman has whipped up a catchy folk number to accompany the action-packed teaser.

The song sums up the plot of the film. It talks about the hero and his loving family, and how happy they are living in their native village. And yes, we are also introduced to the antagonist played by Daniel Balaji. So we get a glimpse of a drama, which involves the hero bashing up bad people while maintaining his swag and keeping his shirt tucked in.

The industry buzz is that Tuck Jagadish is apparently inspired by Mani Ratnam’s 1988 action movie Gharshana, which revolved around sibling rivalry. Thaman’s song in the teaser reminds us of another folk number Sitharala Sirapadu, which he composed for Allu Arjun‘s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Even in that movie, the song accompanies an action piece as Allu Arjun’s character stylishly takes people down in the enemy camp in slow motion.

The teaser of Tuck Jagadish was released to mark Nani’s upcoming birthday. Come Wednesday, the star turns 37. “Some films release during festivals, some films are like festivals themselves,” tweeted Nani, while sharing the teaser.

Tuck Jagadish also stars Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame and Aishwarya Rajesh. The project marks director Shiva Nirvana’s second collaboration with Nani after his directorial debut Ninnu Kori in 2017.

Tuck Jagadish was earlier slated for release on April 16. However, the date was postponed to avoid the box office clash with director Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, which is releasing on the same day. Nani’s village-based action thriller will open in cinemas on April 23.