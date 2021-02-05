Twelfth grade students every year, the youth’s dream scheme is announced by the Chief Minister. West Bengal Interim Budget 2021 class 12 students to get Tab every year kolkata

Mamata Banerjee announced this project in today’s budget as “Youth Dream Scheme”.

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee presented the vote on account in the state assembly. The drumbeat of the assembly vote has sounded. As a result, this is the last budget of the second grassroots government Liberal Chief Minister in the interim budget As a result of Corona, teachers have also become accustomed to online classes Gradually, the government has focused on building that infrastructure Although the school will reopen if the Corona situation returns to normal, the Chief Minister announced the budget for the day, saying that one tab will be given to the students of class XII every year. Mamata Banerjee announced this project in today’s budget as “Youth Dream Scheme”.

Besides, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the state budget to provide multiple benefits for para-teachers. The Chief Minister has announced financial assistance for para-teachers as well as assistant, education-friendly and contract teachers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a 3 per cent increase in the salaries of para-teachers in the state budget presented in the state assembly on Friday. Besides, he also announced a budget of Rs 3 lakh for one-time retirement benefits after working for 60 years. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while presenting the budget today said that the para teachers of the state will get this facility from the next financial year. However, according to some of the tutors, the salary increase or increment was given by 3% every year. In that case, they are not seeing anything new in the announcement of giving 3% increment to para teachers every year in today’s budget.

First published:February 5, 2021, 6:17 PM IST

