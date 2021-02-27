Navigation
Two booked for ‘molestation, bid to convert’ in MP
National News

Two booked for ‘molestation, bid to convert’ in MP

2 min read


Two men were booked under Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversion law, POCSO Act, as well as sections of the IPC in Khargone district on Saturday for allegedly trying to molest two minor girls, click their pictures and to get them to convert under the guise of marriage. .

This is the 17th case filed under the new ordinance since it was passed on January 9.

According to the complaint filed by the girls – both residents of Indore district – they met the accused to celebrate the birthday of one of the men. The men then forcefully took the two girls in a vehicle to a popular tourist location in Khargone district, instead of the café in Indore, as had been planned earlier, they said.

“Both boys began clicking pictures with me and my friend without consent and began touching us inappropriately,” one of the girls said in her statement. The complaint states that when the girls refused to cooperate, the accused tried to lure them into marriage and asked them to convert.

It stated that two members of the Hindu Jagran Manch – Rajesh Jat and Nitin Patidar – intervened. The girls then narrated the incident to Patidar and Jat, the complaint said.

Subsequently, families of both girls were informed. The inspector of the police station where the FIR was lodged said a case has been registered against the two men under the POCSO Act, The Freedom to Religion Ordinance, 2020, and relevant sections of the IPC. The two men are being questioned.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

1 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Basanta Utsav going to happen in Kolkata on 21st March,2020

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: