Two booked for ‘molestation, bid to convert’ in MP

Two men were booked under Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversion law, POCSO Act, as well as sections of the IPC in Khargone district on Saturday for allegedly trying to molest two minor girls, click their pictures and to get them to convert under the guise of marriage. .

This is the 17th case filed under the new ordinance since it was passed on January 9.

According to the complaint filed by the girls – both residents of Indore district – they met the accused to celebrate the birthday of one of the men. The men then forcefully took the two girls in a vehicle to a popular tourist location in Khargone district, instead of the café in Indore, as had been planned earlier, they said.

“Both boys began clicking pictures with me and my friend without consent and began touching us inappropriately,” one of the girls said in her statement. The complaint states that when the girls refused to cooperate, the accused tried to lure them into marriage and asked them to convert.

It stated that two members of the Hindu Jagran Manch – Rajesh Jat and Nitin Patidar – intervened. The girls then narrated the incident to Patidar and Jat, the complaint said.

Subsequently, families of both girls were informed. The inspector of the police station where the FIR was lodged said a case has been registered against the two men under the POCSO Act, The Freedom to Religion Ordinance, 2020, and relevant sections of the IPC. The two men are being questioned.