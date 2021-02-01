Two flowers collide! Gerua Shibir has tied the knot to break the house of Mamata and Abhishek BJP aggressive to win in Bengal and break TMC party take all leaders to BJP | kolkata

Gerua Shibir in Chanmane says, ‘Wait a few more days. Trinamool Congress people cannot be found in Bengal ‘.

#Kolkata: Rajiv Banerjee said, ‘Let’s change’. Shuvendu Adhikari’s challenge is, ‘There will be more disintegration in the Trinamool Congress by February 20. Apart from Kolkata, Abhishek Banerjee will clear the Trinamool Congress in the South 24 Parganas identified as average. According to BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani, this time the BJP government in Bengal. In an interview, he said, “The government of Kathmandu is no longer needed.” Smriti Irani also told News Eighteen Bangla in an exclusive interview that the BJP is using the corruption of the grassroots and their bird’s eye elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with development and good governance in mind.

Gerua Shibir in Chanmane says, ‘Wait a few more days. Trinamool Congress people cannot be found in Bengal ‘. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, ‘The disintegration of the grassroots has just begun. There are still many big surprises left. Many leaders of the ruling party are on the waiting list for joining the BJP. On hearing this, Perth Chatterjee, the secretary general of the ruling party, countered, ‘Mamata was, is and will be in the future. Their dream of occupying Bengal will remain a dream ‘. For the past few days, Shuvendu Adhikari has been confidently saying from various meetings that Harish Mukherjee and Harish Chatterjee will plant lotuses on the street by February. And this time from the mega meeting stage of Dumurjala in Howrah, the target of Shuvendur is Abhishek Bandyopadhyay’s Khastaluk.

Abhishek: Shuvendu’s challenge is to put his paw on Abhishek’s khas taluk this time. The state and central leadership of the BJP has repeatedly said, “There is no need for a PC-VIP government.” Many also said, ‘Trinamool Congress has now become a private limited company. PC-nephew will be alone in that company in a few days. According to political analysts, the BJP has solidified its political ground in different parts of the state. However, they have not yet been able to expand the organization in Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas. The BJP is desperate to consolidate political ground in Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas by activating former Kolkata mayor and former state minister Shovan Chatterjee, a one-time shadow ally of Mamata Banerjee. That is why Mamata is now in Kolkata and Abhishek’s South 24 Parganas in the eyes of BJP leaders. Already in these two zones, the BJP is trying to make the Ekushey election a bird’s eye view by fielding Shuvendu Adhikari, one of the leaders of the eleven years of change, with Shovan Chatterjee and his girlfriend Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay in the forefront.

From the Dumurjala Sabha Mancha on Sunday, Shuvendu Adhikari’s challenge to Kolkata and the adjoining South 24 Parganas has raised new speculations in the political arena. In the coming days, then in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas will fall a lot of flowers under the power of Padma? The battle between the two camps is intense with a pair of flowers and a lotus flower. Gerua Shibir says, ‘The buds have come to Mamata and Abhishek’s house. The lotus flower is called ‘Futal’. In response, the Trinamool says, ‘It will remain a bud. The lotus flower will not bloom anymore ‘. But in the end, a pair of flowers or a lotus flower in the field of politics Kurukshetra? Only time will tell which flower will bet.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 1, 2021, 8:01 AM IST

<!–



First published:

–>