Two injured as groups clash over business rivalry

Two persons were injured in a clash between two groups in Surat on Saturday allegedly over a business rivalry.

The clash broke out between Satyendra Rajawat, a resident of Truptinagar society in Bamroli, and one Niranjan Bhadodariya, a resident of Devendra nagar society in Pandesara, police said.

According to police, Satyendra Rajawat, supplies laborers for catering business and Niranjan work under Satyendra Rajawat on contract.

Over a year ago, Niranjan left the job and started his own business, police said. They added that Satyendra used to threaten his former employee after his business was allegedly affected.

On Saturday morning, Satyendra along with his seven aides reached Devendranagar society and allegely picked up a verbal spat with Niranjan and his brother Shantanu.

After a heated exchange, Satyendra allegedly hit Shantanu on his head with an iron rod injuring him severely, police said.

Niraj, an aide of Satyendra, took out the country-made pistol from his pocket and fired two rounds on the rival group, injuring Kuldeep Singh, another aide of Satyendra, on his left leg, said Pandesara police.

Satyendra and his aides later escaped from the spot. Shantanu and Kuldeep were immediately rushed to the New Civil Hospital.

Both the parties have registered complaints against each other. Shantanu had lodged a complaint against Satyendra and his seven aides while Satyendra had lodged a complaint against Niranjan and Shantanu and eight others.

Satyendra in his complaint had alleged that the meeting was called to make a compromise and later Niranjan and Shantanu attacked them.

Pandesara police inspector AH Chauhan said, “At present we have registered an offense against both the parties. The incident was the result of a business rivalry. The injured persons are out of danger. We are trying to locate the accused involved in both the complaints. ”