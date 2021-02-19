Two suicides in Meerut: Maintaining a balanced approach, say police

Two cases of suicide, FIRs and counter-FIRs, along with mass protests have been keeping the Meerut police on its toes over the past week.

Days after lawyer Omkar Tomar allegedly died by suicide, Sanjay Motla, booked for abetting the lawyer’s suicide, also allegedly killed himself in Meerut’s Dadri.

At present, police are investigating FIRs and counter-FIRs, naming the family members and associates of both deceased. They, however, maintain that action will be taken only on the basis of facts and not by pressure by two opposing sides.

In his three-page suicide note, Tomar (50) accused BJP MLA Dinesh Khatik, Motla and 13 others of harassing him.

Meanwhile, Motla’s family has alleged that he was tired of police persecution.

Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni said, “With increased protests from both sides, the matter soon escalated. In both matters of suicide, we are maintaining a balanced approach and relying on the evidence. We have obtained a suicide note from Motla and some people alleged that it might not have been written by him. We have sent it for investigation… The situation is under control and due procedure will be carried out. ”