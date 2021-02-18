Ukraine’s justice ministry puts lingerie items up for auction, takes netizens by storm

While most people associate the word auction with prized possessions such as a villa or a rare painting, Ukraine’s ministry of justice Ukraine took social media by storm after putting women’s underwear up for a bidding battle.

Yes, believe it or not, scores of female underwear were advertised on a justice ministry website for online auctions, called Setam. Undergarments in various styles and colors were seen on the website, from regular ones to a few risqué with the starting price for one pair at 19.4 Hryvnia

The items were seized in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, and put up for auction following bailiffs’ raids on debtors, the BBC reported. “There have also been cases of the state auctioning off cows and sheep. The Covid pandemic has raised the number of registered Ukrainian debtors above 2m, ”the report said.

As the screenshot of the unusual auctioned items along with the reports went viral, The System of Electronic Bidding for Arrested Property (SETAM) explained why the controversial items were listed to go under the hammer. “It’s very sad that we have to comment on the sale of underwear, not more interesting and important auctions for the country such as the sale of a portion of the corporate rights of Sumy Machine-Building Scientific and Production Association to repay the debts of employees. of enterprises or planes confiscated for smuggling, ”they wrote.

Taking to Facebook, the state-owned agency put out a statement saying 36 lots of lingerie items were put up for sale at the OpenMarket electronic auction after they were confiscated from a man who was illegally selling underwear on the sidewalk in Kryvyi Rih.

According to the administrative offense protocol, a person who is currently a debtor within executive proceedings No. 63239355, cannot carry out trade in an unnstalled place. Hence, authorities had to confiscate his property.

“The decision on confiscation is subject to execution by the state executive service. According to the Constitution of Ukraine, the court decision is binding,” the statement added.