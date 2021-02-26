UN body seeks Michel release, India rejects opinion

THE WORKING Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD), a body under the United Nations, has asked for the immediate release of VVIP chopper deal accused Christian James Michel on the ground that his over two years detention in India is “arbitrary”, Michel’s lawyers claimed on Friday. It has also taken cognizance of submission by Michel’s lawyers that his handover to India in 2018 by UAE authorities was a “swap deal” for Princess Latifa, they said.

“On 26 February 2020, the UN WGAD published Opinion No.88 / 2020 which ruled that Christian Michel, a British national, is being arbitrarily detained by the Republic of India, in contravention of both the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, ”a statement released by Michael’s lawyers Zimeray & Finelle Avocats in Paris, and Aljo K Joseph in Delhi said.

India rejected the opinion expressed by the Working Group. “We regret that the conclusions drawn by the Working Group are based on limited information, biased allegations… and on an inaccurate understanding of India’s criminal justice system ..,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.