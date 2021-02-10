Unable to have sexual intercourse with a physiotherapist, then … | mumbai man booked for conning woman physiotherapist into giving sexual pleasure denied bail | crime

Navigation
Unable to have sexual intercourse with a physiotherapist, then … | mumbai man booked for conning woman physiotherapist into giving sexual pleasure denied bail
This is not the first such incident …

#Mumbai: Sessions court rejects bail of 43-year-old There are several cases against him where he has harassed different women There are more than one case in Mumbai and Nabi Mumbai In a recent case, he sexually harassed a physiotherapist She told the female physiotherapist that she had sexual problems

There are case registers in several police stations against the man named Eric Alkanseria. Many times he interfered in the dignity of women According to the police case study, this kind of work is done in a natural way

The accused said that he did not have any medical problem But he told the woman to test ৷ The female physiotherapist came and misunderstood her and wanted to get sexual pleasure from her

The Vakola police station said similar allegations were lodged against the accused at Amboli police station, Orli, Navi Mumbai’s Turve, Nahba Seva police station. The accused said in his bail application that a false FIR has been filed against him He is the Vice President of MNC

The 43-year-old was denied bail by the Sessions Court on multiple counts of sexual harassment.


Published by:Debalina Datta

First published:February 10, 2021, 12:12 PM IST

