March 21, 2022

18th edition of “365 Oranges Cup 2022” corporate cricket tournament ends in style

Champion TCG Life Sciences

“365 Oranges Cup 2022”, organized by 365 oranges.com is one of the biggest corporate cricket tournament in Kolkata. The grand finale and prize distribution ceremony of the 18th edition of the tournament took place at FC Cricket Ground, Salt Lake, recently in the esteemed presence of Indu Bhushan Roy, Ex Ranji player & selector.

This tournament was first initiated in the year 2005. The tournament was played from 5th March 2022 to 12th March 2022. Since its commencement, more than 90 corporates have taken part in this tournament. This year’s event included eight top-tier corporations, including IBM, Mindtree, Brainium Information Technologies, Exide, TCG Life sciences Terrific Hitters, TCG Life sciences Trophy Fighters, TCG Digital, and ARW. The eight teams were split into two groups of 6 overs per innings keeping in mind the office hours on weekdays. Each team played three league matches, while the tournament was played with a white deuce ball and coloured tournament jerseys.

Plate champion Exide

Sujay Kundu of Mindtree won the player of the tournament award, while Saikat Bala of TCG Life Sciences won the Best Batsman, Subroto Mondal of TCG Life Sciences won the Best Bowler and Abhisek Ganguly & Eknath Banerjee of IBM won the best fielder award respectively. The trophy of champion of the tournament was awarded to TCG Life Sciences and Exide was awarded the Plate champion of the tournament.

Over 70+ corporate biggies have already participated in this tournament over the past few years. The endeavour of this tournament is to bring back sports in the lives of the corporate employees thus providing them a platform to achieve recreation amidst all the corporate competitiveness and an escape from the hectic corporate life.
 


 

