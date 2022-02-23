February 23, 2022

’60 ER PORE’ awaits release in March

Music Launch of ’60 ER PORE’

’60 ER PORE a film direted by Souvik Dey, produced by Meena Sethi Mondol and presented by M.S. Films and Productions is all set to hit the Silver Screen on 4th March.

This film is based on a murder mystery which stars Joy Sengupta, Amit Sethi, Anindya Bannerjee, Rupanjana Mitra, Sanchita Sanyal Piyush Mukherjee, Joy Badlani, Punya Darshan Gupta and Barun Roy.

’60 ER PORE’ recently had its music launch at a city cafe. The music of the film is composed by Sainik Ghosh and Indranil Chakraborti and the singers Pratik Kundu, Chandrika Bhattacharya, Satabdi Prohori and Indrani Chakrabarti himself have done justice to the compositions.

Director Souvik Dey is very hopeful about the success of ’60 ER PORE’ in the box office.

