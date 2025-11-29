A New Generation of Digital Marketers Steering India's Rapidly Evolving Landscape

India’s digital marketing environment is undergoing rapid change. Algorithmic shifts, rising media costs, and evolving audience behaviour are prompting brands to reconsider traditional approaches. In a landscape where authentic, straightforward communication often performs better than heavily produced content, adaptability has become essential.

Vipluv Rana and Neha Rana Co-founders 28 DigiTech

Operating within this shift is 28 DigiTech, a young agency established six months ago by Neha Rana and Vipluv Rana, professionals with nearly 15 years of experience in digital strategy and communication. The agency was formed with the intention of responding to the changing expectations of digital audiences and the increasing need for agile content and campaign design.

In a short period, 28 DigiTech has worked with a number of institutions in India’s higher education sector, a category that places significant emphasis on credibility and targeted communication. Its growing client list includes:

KIIT University, IIT Bombay Educational Outreach, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Krea University, SPJIMR, ISBR, Jindal Global University, Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology (PIET), Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Maxme, Q&I Today (from the promoters of India Today Group) to name a few.

The agency has also crossed a turnover of ₹1 crore within six months, reflecting steady demand for strategic digital solutions rooted in audience understanding.

Commenting on today’s digital environment, Co-founder Neha Rana states, “The old digital formula doesn’t work anymore. You can’t outspend your way to attention. You have to out-think it. The audience is smarter, faster, and more instinctive than ever so our content has to be, too.”

Adding to this, Co-founder Vipluv Rana explains, “We come from the same world our audience lives in. We know what makes them scroll, skip, and stop because we’re part of that tribe. Our goal is to make an impact and deliver measurable results to our clients.”

The founders further state the approach that defines 28 DigiTech:

Raw Over Refined:

A focus on communication that prioritises authenticity and real-world relevance.

Agile, Not Aged:

A structure designed for rapid decision-making, enabling campaigns to adapt quickly to changing platform and audience dynamics.

Data-Led Creativity:

Creative development grounded in insights, performance tracking, and measurable results

Education at the Core:

A strong and growing presence in the higher education sector, driving measurable outcomes.

Results, Not Rhetoric:

Campaigns built around effectiveness, relevance, and sustained impact delivering desired reach and ROI

As India’s digital ecosystem expands, organisations are increasingly looking for partners who combine strategic clarity with an understanding of evolving user behaviour. Agencies that can respond quickly to shifts in the digital environment are becoming more relevant to brands seeking sustained visibility and engagement.

Through its early work, 28 DigiTech echoes the industry’s gradual shift toward more adaptive, insight-driven digital communication.The agency’s trajectory highlights the growing importance of responsiveness and audience understanding in shaping contemporary marketing outcomes.