‘ACHENA UTTAM’ selected for NABC Film Festival

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘Achena Uttam’ a biopic on Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, directed by Atanu Bose, presented by Aloknanda Arts Pvt. Ltd. starring Saswata Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Srabanti Chakrabarti, Ditipriya Ray, Soha Ali Khan, Ankita, Kate Sharma, Anurag Basu Farha Saikh has been selected for NABC Film Festival 2022.

Guests and dignitaries at the NABC kick-off Meet, Kolkata

North American Bengali Conference (NABC) 2022 the biggest Bengali event of USA is being held at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino at Las Vegas, Navada, USA on July 1,2,3, 2022. At the Kick-off Meet, Kolkata, at Biswa Bangla Auditorium Hall no. 2, the formal detailed announce was made regarding the NABC event and the selection of ‘Achena Uttam’ for the film festival.

‘Achena Uttam’ an epic biopic on the evergreen and memorable megastar of Indian film industry is scheduled to hit the silver screen in May 2022.