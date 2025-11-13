Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India’s Largest Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO), announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

The CDMO segment remained the key contributor with revenue of Rs. 804 crore. Volumes for the CDMO vertical grew 7% y-o-y, as against muted industry volume growth, reflecting Akums’ position as preferred CMDO partner in India. The domestic Branded Formulations business recorded revenue of Rs. 122 crore, with EBITDA margins improving to 21.6%, supported by focused portfolio management. The Branded Export segment, although had seasonal impact from various countries, maintained healthy EBITDA margin of 24.5%,

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Akums reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 1,018 crore compared to Rs. 1,024 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs. 1,033 crore in Q2 FY25. The EBITDA stood at Rs. 94 crore with a margin of 9.3%. The PAT was Rs. 43 crore. For the first half of FY26, revenue stood at Rs. 2,042 crore with an EBITDA of Rs. 223 crore (margin of 10.9%) and PAT of Rs. 107 crore.

The Hon’ble President of Zambia recently did ground breaking of the pharmaceutical plant, set up as a joint venture between Akums and the Govt. of The Republic of Zambia. This marks a significant step in expanding Akums’ global reach. The Zambian facility is aimed at supporting access to quality medicines across the SADC Countries, with product range across multiple therapeutic areas and dosage forms.

Another milestone Akums achieved recently was the first commercial supply of formulations in Europe, with the supply of Dapagliflozin tablets to Switzerland. Akums will also supply Rivaroxaban tablets in Europe in Q3. The European contract for oral liquid supply is on track with Plant 2 undergoing EU-GMP Audit in October.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “Our performance this quarter reflects our focus on long-term priorities in a dynamic business environment. The developments in Zambia and Europe mark important milestones in our ongoing journey of becoming a global CDMO.”

Mr. Sandeep Jain, Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., added, “CDMO business is navigating through a complex phase, with continued weakening of API prices and sustained flat volumes in the industry. Akums has outpaced industry volume growth. we remain focused on delivering long term shareholder value by further cementing our leadership position in CDMO business, taking measures to grow our domestic and exports branded business and curtailing losses in API and trade generics.”

Highlights are as Follows:

Particulars (Rs Cr) Q2 FY 26 Q1 FY 26 Q2 FY 25 H1 FY 26 H1 FY 25 Revenue 1,018 1,024 1,033 2,042 2,052 Cost of goods sold 593 582 596 1,174 1192 Employee Cost 189 176 180 365 356 Other Expenses 141 137 136 278 259 Adj EBITDA 94 129 121 223 245 Adj EBITDA Margin 9.3% 12.6% 11.7% 10.9% 12.0% Adj PAT 43 65 67 107 124 Adj PAT Margin 4.1% 6.2% 6.4% 5.1% 6.0%