‘Alaska way’ to guide new PSC chief Bachmann

When the Alaska Aces ended their stint in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), the franchise left a legacy of focusing on not just achievements but also on how those milestones were created.

“Win with integrity” was how Richard “Dickie” Bachmann, the team’s former longtime manager and board representative, put it.

Now appointed as Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chair, Bachmann will look to run the sports agency “the Alaska way.”

Bachmann hit the ground running on Wednesday, gathering his board on his first day at the office and immediately checking out the facilities at the Rizal Memorial Sports Center (RMSC) in Manila.

“I bring with me nearly three decades of experience in organized sports, as well as the Alaska Aces philosophy I have learned and valued over the years, which is to win with integrity while helping our athletes to become better individuals off the court,’’ said Bachmann.

Bachmann was just sworn in by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin at Malacañang as the 12th Chair of the PSC on Wednesday, giving the longtime PBA executive full authority to lead the country’s sports agenda under President Marcos.

Full focus

“I am deeply humbled to have the opportunity to serve our Philippine athletes in this capacity. I look forward to working with the NSAs (national sports associations), together with our PSC team members and commissioners, in order to help our athletes prepare for this year’s sporting events,’’ said Bachmann.

To fully focus on the PSC, Bachmann let go of his other chores as UAAP commissioner, chair of the PBA 3×3 and his involvement in the organizing committee of the 2023 Fiba (International Basketball Federation) World Cup that the Philippines will be hosting with Japan and Indonesia.

“I am also grateful for the continued support of the PBA community, SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) organization, and my mentor, Wilfred Steven Uytengsu,’’ said Bachmann, a former La Salle player who saw action for Alaska before being elevated to the team’s front office.

