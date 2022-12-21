Alex Eala to make pro Grand Slam debut in Australian Open

MANILA, Philippines—Alex Eala is set for her pro Grand Slam debut next month.

Eala made the cut for the Qualifying Rounds of the Australian Open happening in January next year in Melbourne.

Eala announced her Australian Open entry on her Facebook on Wednesday.

“YESSSSS!!!! I made the cut for the Qualifying Rounds of the Australian Open 2023 in Melbourne! This will be my first match ever in the pro-level of a Grand Slam,” Eala wrote.

The 17-year-old Filipino tennis ace is ranked No. 215 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) which served as the basis for her qualification.

Eala is looking to make the main draw this time after she exited the second round of the qualifiers in the W100 Shrewsbury last October.

She is the first Filipino to win a singles Grand Slam title after beating World No. 3 Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic in the 2022 US Open girls final in September.

Read Next