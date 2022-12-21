Menu
Search
Array

Alex Eala to make pro Grand Slam debut in Australian Open

By: admin

Date:


Alex Eala

Photo from Alex Eala’s Facebook

MANILA, Philippines—Alex Eala is set for her pro Grand Slam debut next month.

Eala made the cut for the Qualifying Rounds of the Australian Open happening in January next year in Melbourne.

Eala announced her Australian Open entry on her Facebook on Wednesday.

“YESSSSS!!!! I made the cut for the Qualifying Rounds of the Australian Open 2023 in Melbourne! This will be my first match ever in the pro-level of a Grand Slam,” Eala wrote.

The 17-year-old Filipino tennis ace is ranked No. 215 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) which served as the basis for her qualification.

Eala is looking to make the main draw this time after she exited the second round of the qualifiers in the W100 Shrewsbury last October.

She is the first Filipino to win a singles Grand Slam title after beating World No. 3 Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic in the 2022 US Open girls final in September.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleNintendo Switch Pro: latest Switch 2 rumours, specs, price and more
Next articleValve Steam Deck 2: the features we want to see
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

KL Rahul Doubtful For 2nd Test Against Bangladesh After Injuring Left Thumb

admin -

Valve Steam Deck 2: the features we want to see

admin -
Valve Steam Deck 2: the features we want...

Alex Eala to make pro Grand Slam debut in Australian Open

admin -
Photo from Alex Eala’s Facebook MANILA, Philippines—Alex Eala is...

Nintendo Switch Pro: latest Switch 2 rumours, specs, price and more

admin -
Nintendo Switch Pro: latest Switch 2 rumours, specs,...

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

KL Rahul Doubtful For 2nd Test Against Bangladesh After Injuring Left Thumb

National 0

Valve Steam Deck 2: the features we want to see

0
Valve Steam Deck 2: the features we want...

Alex Eala to make pro Grand Slam debut in Australian Open

0
Photo from Alex Eala’s Facebook MANILA, Philippines—Alex Eala is...

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh