Alienware’s latest gaming monitor is a 500Hz speed demon

There are people who take their gaming seriously, and there are those that actually make a living from topping server scoreboards. The Alienware AW2524H is firmly targeting the latter, with what the firm says is the world’s fastest refresh rate. At an overclocked 500Hz, nothing else comes close for response times.

The AW2524H isn’t all-singing, all-dancing elsewhere on the spec sheet, sticking to a moderately-sized 24.5in IPS panel with a Full HD resolution. A sensible move, given you’ll need a ridiculously beefy GPU to be able to feed it 500 fames a second. It can manage 480Hz natively, with 0.5ms gray-to-gray response times that should cut out any visible blur or ghosting.

Nvidia G-Sync is on board for tear-free visuals, regardless of frame rate. Each screen also includes Nvidia’s Reflex Analyzer, which records end-to-end system latency to help measure input lag.

The IPS panel is DisplayHDR 400 certified, and promises 99% coverage of the sRGB colour space, so should produce accurate and vivid images. It’s TUV-certified for low blue light emissions, so should be fine for long, all-night play sessions.

Alienware took advice from esports pros Team Liquid when it came to the design, shrinking the built-in stand so it takes less room on a desk – leaving more for your mouse and keyboard. There’s also a retractable headset hangar on the side, and the firm’s controllable AlienFX lighting at the rear to bathe your gaming space in even more RGB LEDs.

There’s no word on what the Alienware AW2524H will cost, but we do know it’ll be arriving in the US first before a global rollout later in the year. American gamers can expect to be able to order one this Spring.