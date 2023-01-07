Allen Liwag leaves EAC Generals, eyes transfer to another NCAA team

MANILA, Philippines—Incoming junior Allen Liwag shockingly left Emilio Aguinaldo College on Friday night.

Liwag’s sports agency, EOG Sports Management, announced the news on their Facebook page.

After a promising rookie year in Season 97, the big man was considered by Gilas Pilipinas to be in their talent pool.

Liwag was not included in Pilipinas’s final lineup for the Fiba Asian Qualifying rounds but his numbers steadily improved in the NCAA Season 98.

The 20-year-old averaged 10.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.93 blocks, and 0.53 steals per game for the Generals in their 3-15 run.

The 6-foot-6 forward was set to be one of coach Oliver Bunyi’s “twin towers” for Season 99 alongside Nat Cosejo. Liwag even turned heads midway through the season.

“We can’t fully stop Liwag because he’s good but they (San Sebastian) worked together. The good thing about it is, they worked hard to stop him and he is the key for EAC,” said former Golden Stags coach Egay Macaraya in an October game against EAC.

According to several reports, Liwag is currently weighing his options on whether to play for San Beda or College of St. Benilde.

Either way, both moves will be welcomed by the NCAA with one year of residency.

The only move he would not be able to do is to transfer to the UAAP as he already played in semi-professional league MPBL before his rookie year in Season 97.

The Generals look to rely heavily on Cosejo next season as he averaged 13.3 markers and 6.4 boards per outing. He was also named last season’s All-Star game MVP.

Playmakers King Gurtiza and Ralph Robin could also make their returns for EAC.

They were suspended by the school in the latter part of the season but Bunyi assured in the team’s last game that they will not be “completely out” and “can return” to the Generals’ lineup.

