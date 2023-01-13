Amid contract rumors, Jordan Clarkson says he wants to stay with Utah Jazz

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the reports of declining Utah Jazz’s contract extension, Jordan Clarkson stressed that he has yet to engage in talks about his future with the team but he would “love to play with his teammates further.”

The Filipino-American guard reportedly “rebuffed” an extension offer from the Jazz. But he clarified that there are no talks on his side about a possible fresh deal with his team.

“I haven’t really had communications in terms of the extension on my side and my team that I know of,” said Clarkson during his virtual media availability with Philippine media on Friday.

The nine-year NBA veteran expressed his commitment to stay in Utah.

“If those talks are happening, I would love to be here in Utah and continue to play with my teammates further,” he said.

The 30-year-old guard, who inked a four-year deal with the Jazz in 2020, could exercise his player option before the 2023-24 season. But he is not thinking about it yet.

“If the summer comes and there’s nothing else, there’s not an agreement or anything we come to. We just have to wait and see. I can’t tell that far in the future,” said Clarkson. “But in terms of right now, I don’t think there’s really been much talking in terms of that.”

Despite the offseason trades on Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and other key players, Utah is not far from the playoff picture with Clarkson thriving as a starter and Lauri Markannen emerging as an offensive anchor.

The Gilas Pilipinas star believes they have a good chance of returning to the playoffs with a revamped roster under new head coach Will Hardy as the Jazz are currently ninth in the West with a 21-23 record.

“I think we have a good chance. We got a good team. With everything that happened early in the season, I think we had the toughest schedule in the league but I think with the schedule coming up, us being at home, not traveling much, and in front of our fans here in Utah. I think we’d string a bunch of games together and move up in the West,” Clarkson said.

“There’s not much separation. So a few wins, 5-game win streak, 10-game win streak would push us right back on top of the West,” he added.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is playing well as Utah’s starter, averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 32 minutes of playing time in 43 games.

