Apple’s Pro gear has been delayed, but new monitor inbound

Back in 2020, when Apple first announced its switch from Intel chips to Apple silicon, the fruity folks set a target of two years to get it all done. We’re at the end of those two years now, and Apple has almost stuck true to the promise. All Macs have switched over – with the exception of the Mac Pro. A new report details why the device was delayed, alongside a new rumour about a Pro Display XDR update.

In Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter from Bloomberg, the Apple analyst reveals delays inside Apple that have pushed the Mac Pro back. While initially expected to release with an M2 Extreme chipset (two M2 Ultra chips together), the development of this new chip caused issues. Instead, he expects Apple to use the M2 Ultra chip, currently in development.

Alongside this, Gurman revealed a new rumour about an updated version of the Pro Display XDR monitor. While we don’t know too much about the device, it’ll likely debut with some new premium features. What Gurman could tell us is that it’s most likely launching after the new Mac Pro. Given Gurman’s strong rumour track record, we’re inclined to bet quite strongly on this one.

So, what does all this mean? We can actually gleam a few insights from this. If Apple follows its M1 chip release, we can expect Macs packing M2 Ultra chips at the end of 2023 or start of 2024. That gives us a rough window for the new Mac Pro launch. Plus, we can guesstimate the new Pro Display XDR will launch sometime in 2024 either way. Since Apple is opting for the M2 Ultra instead of M2 Extreme inside the Mac Pro, the desktop device will likely retail for less than it would have done.

Clearly, there’s still quite a bit we don’t yet know about Apple’s latest Pro gear. But it looks like 2023 could be the year of the pro. Barring any further bumps in the road, that is.