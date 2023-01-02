Arevalo, Singson open stroke play repeat bids

Two Fil-foreigners with impressive credentials will try to gatecrash a party of homegrown talents led by defending champion Kristoffer Arevalo as the National Stroke Play Championship fires off on Tuesday at the Langer course of Riviera in Silang, Cavite.

Enrique Dimayuga, a 21-year-old Filipino-British standout of the University of Arkansas in the US NCAA, and Jaden Dumdumaya, are among the players to watch in a 95-player men’s field.

Dimayuga is just spending the holidays here with his family, but revised his schedule to make a last minute entry for the 72-hole event.

Dumdumaya, meanwhile, is making a bid for the the country’s biggest championship after committing to the University of Southern California.

Mafy Singson will be shooting for back-to-back women’s titles, with the seasoned Lois Kaye Go, a former champ, looming as the chief threat.

