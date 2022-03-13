Aruna Arya Gupta launches her book of poem “The Heart Has Its Answers”

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The official launch of Aruna Arya Gupta’s book, ‘The Heart Has Its Answers’ edited by Rita Bhimani and published by Mandarin Publications Pvt. Ltd. took place at J.W. Marriott Hotel, Kolkata, by lighting the ceremonial lamp in the presence of many eminent dignitaries. The event was hosted by Ms. Ushoshi Sengupta.

“The Heart Has Its Answers”, Aruna Arya Gupta’s collection of 46 poems is a very personal tribute to the human experience, and specifically to the complex and fascinating experiences in a woman’s life. The Princeton based Indian-American, Aruna, critically acclaimed poet, singer and author has published several books, including the Amazon bestseller “Repentance”. Her forum “From Every Pore” has been steered with the intent to act as a catalyst for literary and artistic expression.

Aruna Arya Gupta (Centre) launches her book of poems

The poems in this book are inspired by her own reflections of different facets of life and it draws on poetry’s eloquent wisdom to ponder the many joys and challenges of being a woman.

“The Heart Has Its Answers” is a collection of 46 mesmerizing poems and is a treasured resource for anyone, who wants a deeper understanding and appreciation of what it means to be human and how they resonate with love, longing and deeper understanding of humanity.