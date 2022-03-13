March 13, 2022

Aruna Arya Gupta launches her book of poem “The Heart Has Its Answers”

39 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The official launch of Aruna Arya Gupta’s book, ‘The Heart Has Its Answers’ edited by Rita Bhimani and published by Mandarin Publications Pvt. Ltd. took place at J.W. Marriott Hotel, Kolkata, by lighting the ceremonial lamp in the presence of many eminent dignitaries. The event was hosted by Ms. Ushoshi Sengupta.

“The Heart Has Its Answers”, Aruna Arya Gupta’s collection of 46 poems is a very personal tribute to the human experience, and specifically to the complex and fascinating experiences in a woman’s life. The Princeton based Indian-American, Aruna, critically acclaimed poet, singer and author has published several books, including the Amazon bestseller “Repentance”. Her forum “From Every Pore” has been steered with the intent to act as a catalyst for literary and artistic expression.

Aruna Arya Gupta (Centre) launches her book of poems

The poems in this book are inspired by her own reflections of different facets of life and it draws on poetry’s eloquent wisdom to ponder the many joys and challenges of being a woman.

“The Heart Has Its Answers” is a collection of 46 mesmerizing poems and is a treasured resource for anyone, who wants a deeper understanding and appreciation of what it means to be human and how they resonate with love, longing and deeper understanding of humanity.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

‘Pancham er Adday’ celebrates International Women’s Day

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

INTCON EXPO to organize first ever B2B Meet in Kolkata

1 day ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘ACHENA UTTAM’ selected for NABC Film Festival

2 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Actress Pickpockets In Book Fair: What’s That! Actress caught while picking up pockets at book fair

20 mins ago admin

Aruna Arya Gupta launches her book of poem “The Heart Has Its Answers”

39 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘Pancham er Adday’ celebrates International Women’s Day

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

After 17 hours massive fire could be controlled in Tangra area | Tried to ‘fill’, saved the pond! Tangra fire under control in 18 hours – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Tangra Fire Update: Tangra catastrophic fire under control after 16 hours, see update

4 hours ago admin