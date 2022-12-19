Menu
Ateneo’s Dave Ildefonso to play overseas

By: admin

Dave Ildefonso Ateneo UAAP

Dave Ildefonso and coach Tab Baldwin share a moment after Ateneo regained the UAAP title. UAAP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Ateneo swingman Dave Ildefonso is turning pro after playing in his final year in the UAAP.

But unlike his dad and Philippine basketball legend Danny, the younger Ildefonso won’t be headed to the PBA.

Following Ateneo’s Game 3 win over University of the Philippines to win back the UAAP crown, Ildefonso said he had already signed with a team overseas but did not say which league.

“I won’t be in the draft. I’ve signed with a team already but I won’t say it yet,” he said who finished with only two points and five rebounds in his final game.

But sources close to the situation said Ildefonso has agreed to join the Suwon KT SonicBooms in the Japan B.League, which is already home to several Filipino basketball stars like Dwight Ramos, Ravena brothers Kiefer and Thirdy and Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

The 22-year-old Ildefonso averaged 12 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in Season 85.

Ildefonso credited his coach Tab Baldwin for helping him develop as a player.

“Coming from NU, I’ll always think about how he really helped me grow and he really made me see other intangibles in the court as well.”

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




