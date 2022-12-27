Ateneo’s Kai Ballungay gets married a week after winning UAAP title
MANILA, Philippines — Exactly a week after winning his first UAAP championship, Kai Ballungay got his second ring as he tied the knot with his partner, Bella Dahl, on Monday.
Ballungay, who was instrumental in the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ Season 85 title run in his first year, took to Instagram to share photos of his wedding in California.
The Ballungays got married a day after Christmas, coming off Ateneo’s championship-clinching 75-68 win over University of the Philippines in Game 3 last week at Smart Araneta Coliseum.
“That’s 2 rings in ’22,” Ballungay also tweeted.
The 6-foot-7 winger was scoreless in Finals Game 1 before he bounced back with 15 points and five rebounds to help Ateneo equalize the series.
Ballungay had four points and six boards in the winner-take-all Game 3 as the Blue Eagles regained the championship they lost to the Fighting Maroons in Season 84 last May.
Ballungay will be one of the key holdovers for coach Tab Baldwin in the next season as Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, and BJ Andrade have exhausted their playing years.
