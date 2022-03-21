‘Auli’- the beauty skin care brand gets funded at Shark Tank business reality show

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Aishwarya Biswas with her product range

Auli Lifestyle Consultancy’s Founder Aishwarya Biswas got a chance of her lifetime to pitch for her five-year-old wellness brand ‘Auli’, of which she is the founder and MD, when she auditioned in Delhi in the end-August. From nearly 65,000 entries out of which 15,000 auditioned in the show and then from that 200 start-ups were shortlisted. ‘Auli’ the sole women-led team from Calcutta just had a seven-day window to prepare for the iconic business reality show on Sony LIV and she went on to create history by becoming the first single female founder-led business from Kolkata to be funded INR 75 lacs on Shark Tank India, Season One, by Namita Thapar, one of India’s leading businesswomen, and the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune, Maharashtra.

The Shark Tank reality show provides platform to hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs from around the world to pitch for their business models to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their idea.

Founded in 2017 by Aishwarya Biswas, the brand has more than 1 Lakh customers pan India, US, UAE & Bangladesh, and has become a household name across generations. ‘Auli’, is driven by a team that comprises of 80% women, a youthful team with fresh minds, who have been moulded by the founder, Aishwarya herself. They continue to help those who are in need, such as farmers in the Sundarbans, manufacturing units in Puducherry and small scale businessmen and women in India. ‘Auli’ specialized in it’s cruelty free organic approach, always keeps a close watch on the quality control of the products.

A well-known face today in the beauty and fashion products’ industry, Aishwarya Biswas wears a humble feather on her cap as the winner of Lakme Sananda Tilottama in 2001. She is also a trained image consultant from ‘Fashion Institute of Technology’, New York, and is an internationally certified skincare expert having knowledge about skin care and wellness.

After cracking Shark Tank, Aishwarya Biswas is all set to go global with her brand and spread her vision of why skincare is of utmost importance. She further looks forward to mentor women entrepreneurs and make the city of joy proud with much more success stories in the years to come.