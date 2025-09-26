Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced its participation as a Gold sponsor and exhibitor at Data Centre World Asia (DCWA) 2025. As Asias largest data center show, part of Tech Week Singapore, DCWA will take place on October 8 and 9, 2025 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. The event is expected to bring together over 26,000 attendees and showcase solutions from global tech leaders and solution providers who are shaping the future of data centers.

Azbil to Showcase Tech-Driven Solutions as Gold Sponsor at Data Centre World Asia 2025

As a leading company in the automation industry, Azbil aims to strengthen its connections with key decision makers and showcase its technology-driven solutions to help data centers across Asia enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability of their operations. Azbil’s regional team will demonstrate a proactive, data-driven approach to operational efficiency and performance optimization of data centers.

Highlights include its innovative Building Automation solutions and specialized services, an intelligent building management system (IBMS), and a chiller plant digital twin that uses AI analytics to achieve improved Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and stable operations.

Event overview

Event Data Centre World Asia 2025 Dates Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 9, 2025 Location Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Basement 2, Hall E, Stand F90 Registration www.gevme.com/DCWA25 (Free registration for Visitor Pass) Product Showcase Building Automation Intelligent Building Management System A fully open-architecture platform that monitors and controls the entire building ecosystem. It provides a unified dashboard to manage IT loads and building systems, which is essential for achieving PUE targets. Chiller Plant Digital Twin A virtual replica that uses AI to simulate optimization strategies, detect anomalies, and provide real-time insights for improving chiller plant operations and enhancing efficiency. Speaking Session Presentation Title: Enhancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: Chiller Plant Optimization Meets Digital Twin Innovations Date: 8 Oct 2025 Time: 12:00 – 12:20 (SG Time) Venue: Critical Infrastructure Theatre, Hall F, Basement 2, Sands Expo and Convention Centre

For details, please visit the following website www.singaporetechnologyweek.com/data-centre-world

Based on the azbil Group philosophy of “human-centered automation,” Azbil is contributing “in series” to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to peoples safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2025, Azbil employed about 9,000 people worldwide and generated Japanese yen 300.4 billion in revenue.

For more information, please visit www.azbil.com.