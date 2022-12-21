Azkals eye turnaround at home

The Philippine Azkals returned home on Wednesday pondering if things can turn for the better following a disappointing start to their Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign.

“Now, it is a question of working on the last three matches to turn things around,” Mark Hartmann said after the team suffered a 3-2 loss to Cambodia the previous day at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Coach Josep Ferre’s side will try to give itself and Azkals fans hope at Rizal Memorial Stadium on Friday when they host a Brunei team that was battered by defending champion Thailand, 5-0.

The Azkals battle Thailand on Dec. 26 in Pathum Thani before playing at home against Indonesia, the previous AFF edition’s runnerup, on Jan. 2 at Rizal Memorial.

Cambodia capitalized on defensive miscues in the first 20 minutes to take a 2-0 lead on goals from Bunheing and Orn Chanpolin. Kenshiro Daniels scored twice to allow the Filipinos to draw level, but Cambodia pounced on another defensive miscue just four minutes later for the go-ahead score.

“We created the chances, but we just could not get the last touch,” Hartmann lamented.

