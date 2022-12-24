December 24, 2022
The Philippine Azkals' roster for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/PH AZKALS

The Philippine Azkals are under no illusion that the convincing result against Brunei in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup would serve as springboard for a similar showing against the tournament’s titleholder.

“Thailand’s a different animal,” said young midfielder Sandro Reyes after scoring his first international goal in the Azkals’ 5-1 win on Friday at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Thailand, which won last year’s pandemic-delayed 2020 edition, will host the Azkals a day after Christmas in Pathum Thani in a game heavy with semifinal implications for Group A.

All teams, except for Brunei, have identical three points after two matchdays, namely Cambodia and 2020 runner-up Indonesia.

Cambodia tripped the Philippines, 3-2, in Phnom Penh while Thailand opened its quest for an unprecedented seventh AFF crown with a 5-0 mauling of Brunei in Malaysia last Tuesday. INQ

