Azkals in key duel vs Thailand
The Philippine Azkals are under no illusion that the convincing result against Brunei in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup would serve as springboard for a similar showing against the tournament’s titleholder.
“Thailand’s a different animal,” said young midfielder Sandro Reyes after scoring his first international goal in the Azkals’ 5-1 win on Friday at Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Thailand, which won last year’s pandemic-delayed 2020 edition, will host the Azkals a day after Christmas in Pathum Thani in a game heavy with semifinal implications for Group A.
All teams, except for Brunei, have identical three points after two matchdays, namely Cambodia and 2020 runner-up Indonesia.
Cambodia tripped the Philippines, 3-2, in Phnom Penh while Thailand opened its quest for an unprecedented seventh AFF crown with a 5-0 mauling of Brunei in Malaysia last Tuesday. INQ
