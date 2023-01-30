B.league: Dwight Ramos’ all-around effort helps Hokkaido stop 9-game slide

MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos provided the spark as Levanga Hokkaido finally ended their long skid with a 102-95 victory over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the 2022-23 B.League Sunday at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

The fit-again Ramos delivered 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a season-high six steals in less than 20 minutes of playing time to help Hokkaido get back on track after nine straight losses.

Brock Motum powered Levanga with 39 points and nine boards. Alex Murphy put up 19 points and seven rebounds, while Shawn Long added 13 markers as their team improved to 8-26.

Kawasaki slid to 20-14 after Hokkaido pulled off an upset.

However, the other Filipinos were not as fortunate as Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins saw their six-game winning streak snapped with a disappointing 82-58 loss to the Shinshu Brave Warriors at Dolphins Arena.

Parks had 11 points, while Scott Eatherton led Nagoya with 16 points and 13 rebounds, failing to extend their streak and sliding to a 25-9 record.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright scored 22 points but it went for naught as the Kyoto Hannaryz absorbed a tough 79-78 defeat to the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Yokohama International Pool.

Jotaro Mitsuda put Kyoto ahead with a clutch three-pointer in the final 23-second mark, 78-77. But Charles Jackson nailed a game-winning jump shot for Yokohama, 79-78, with 10 seconds left as the Hannaryz failed to regain the lead with Cheick Diallo committing a crucial turnover in their final possession.

Jarrod Uthoff led Kyoto with 23 points, while Diallo had 17 points and 17 rebounds as they slid to a 13-21 record.

Kiefer Ravana had 10 points, three assists, three rebounds, and three steals but the Shiga Lakes (4-30) sustained their 17th consecutive defeat at the hands of the Sendai 89ers, 81-64, at Xebio Arena Sendai.

His younger brother, Thirdy only played nine minutes with just two points as the San-En NeoPhoenix (15-19) lost three straight games, yielding to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 81-64, at Hamamatsu Arena.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings completed a weekend sweep of the Gunma Crane Thunders, 84-77, to improve their record to 25-9 as they wait for Carl Tamayo.

