B.League: Dwight Ramos returns from injury in Hokkaido loss

MANILA, Philippines—Dwight Ramos returned for Levanga Hokkaido after a long layoff due to an ankle injury in the Japan B.League on Saturday.

Ramos, however, was still far from his usual form in his first game in two months as Hokkaido got blown out by the Yokohama B. Corsairs, 98-82, at Hokkaido Kitaeru Gymnasium.

Groping for form after missing 20 games, Ramos only had two points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field and two rebounds in 17 minutes of play. Sean Long led Hokkaido, which dropped to 7-24, with 25 points.

Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and Nagoya, meanwhile, trounced the Ibaraki Robots, 90-71, at KAmisu Disaster Prevention Arena.

Parks tallied seven points, four rebounds and two assists as the Diamond Dolphins, one of the top teams in the league, rose to 23-8 for solo fifth place.

Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz also lost, 88-81, to the Gunma Crane Thunders at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright recorded 25 points built on five triples on top of four assists but his efforts were still not enough as Kyoto fell to 11-19.

Trey Jones tallied 22 points, seven boards and five assists for Gunma.

Kiefer Ravena’s Shiga Lakes suffered the same fate, falling to the Shimane Susanoo MAgic, 108-80, at Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Ravena registered 11 points and three assists for Shiga, which dropped to 5-27.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix (15-17) also lost to the Rockers Shibuya, 103-93, at National Yoyogi Stadium.

Thirdy was limited to only five points and five assists while Kyle O’Quinn tallied a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort.

In B2 action, Jordan Heading and Nagasaki Velca outlasted Bambitious Nara, 101-94, at Nara Prefecture Gymnasium. Heading scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

Kobe Paras and Altiri Chiba (25-7) , however, lost a close one to the Ehime Orange Vikings, 79-76, at Oami Shirasato Arena. Paras struggled with only six points after missing six of his eight shot attempts.

