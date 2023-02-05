B.League: Kiefer Ravena, Shiga snap 18-game slide; Ray Parks leads Nagoya

MANILA, Philippines—Kiefer Ravena helped Shiga finally snap its long skid and get back at Thirdy Ravena and San-En, 89-84, in the 2022-23 B.League season on Sunday.

Kiefer scored 12 of his 15 points from beyond-the-arc as the Lakes stopped an 18-game slide.

He went 4-of-7 from long distance and also dished out three assists in 24 minutes, a day after posting 11 points and four assists in an 87-79 loss to San-En at Proceed Arena Hikone.

Kelvin Martin and Dequan Jones led Shiga with 19 points apiece with Martin adding 11 rebounds and four steals.

第21節 HIGHLIGHTS

○滋賀 89-84 三遠● 📊リーダー

【得点】

ジョーンズ 19pts

マーティン 19pts

ラベナ 15pts 【リバウンド】

マーティン 11reb

ドブラス 8reb

テーブス 5reb 【アシスト】

テーブス 7ast

ラベナ 3ast

マーティン 2ast 📝レポートhttps://t.co/G4xmP7uAzF pic.twitter.com/XgoJyF9UWu — 滋賀レイクス SHIGA LAKES🏀 (@shigalakestars) February 5, 2023

Shiga won for the first time since December 10 when it beat Seahorses Mikawa, 69-67.

The Lakes (5-31), who made 14 of their 27 attempts from three, took control of the game in the second quarter where they outscored the NeoPhoenix, 21-11, after a tight opening quarter.

Thirdy struggled with three points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field as San-En dropped to 16-20.

Ray Parks and Nagoya, meanwhile, swept their weekend series with the Sendai 89ers after an 82-72 victory.

Parks topscored for the Diamond Dolphins with 17 points, hitting three triples, on top of two steals.

Scott Eatherton notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Nagoya, which hiked its record to 27-9.

The Diamond Dolphins rolled past the 89ers, 90-74, on Saturday with Parks delivering 14 points.

Elsewhere, Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz failed to repeat over the Ibaraki Robots, who rebounded with an 85-79 win.

Wright finished with 16 points as Kyoto slipped to 14-22.

Also on the losing end was Dwight Ramos, whose team Levanga Hokkaido got blown out by the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 97-78.

Ramos had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists as Levanga dropped to 8-28. They took a 99-94 overtime loss to Shimane on Saturday.

