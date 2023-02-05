B.League: Kiefer Ravena, Shiga snap 18-game slide; Ray Parks leads Nagoya

Kiefer Ravena Shiga Lakes

Photo from Shiga Lakes’ Instagram

MANILA, Philippines—Kiefer Ravena helped Shiga finally snap its long skid and get back at Thirdy Ravena and San-En, 89-84, in the 2022-23 B.League season on Sunday.

Kiefer scored 12 of his 15 points from beyond-the-arc as the Lakes stopped an 18-game slide.

He went 4-of-7 from long distance and also dished out three assists in 24 minutes, a day after posting 11 points and four assists in an 87-79 loss to San-En at Proceed Arena Hikone.

Kelvin Martin and Dequan Jones led Shiga with 19 points apiece with Martin adding 11 rebounds and four steals.

Shiga won for the first time since December 10 when it beat Seahorses Mikawa, 69-67.

The Lakes (5-31), who made 14 of their 27 attempts from three, took control of the game in the second quarter where they outscored the NeoPhoenix, 21-11, after a tight opening quarter.

Thirdy struggled with three points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field as San-En dropped to 16-20.

Ray Parks and Nagoya, meanwhile, swept their weekend series with the Sendai 89ers after an 82-72 victory.

Parks topscored for the Diamond Dolphins with 17 points, hitting three triples, on top of two steals.

Scott Eatherton notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Nagoya, which hiked its record to 27-9.

The Diamond Dolphins rolled past the 89ers, 90-74, on Saturday with Parks delivering 14 points.

Elsewhere, Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz failed to repeat over the Ibaraki Robots, who rebounded with an 85-79 win.

Wright finished with 16 points as Kyoto slipped to 14-22.

Also on the losing end was Dwight Ramos, whose team Levanga Hokkaido got blown out by the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 97-78.

Ramos had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists as Levanga dropped to 8-28. They took a 99-94 overtime loss to Shimane on Saturday.

