B.League: Ray Parks has double-double in Nagoya’s sixth straight win

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks Jr. helped the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins earn its sixth straight victory as they beat the Shinshu Brave Warriors in overtime, 104-96, in the 2022-23 B. League season on Saturday at Dolphins Arena.

Parks dropped a double-double performance of 20 points and 13 rebounds as he conspired with Takumi Saito and Scott Eatherton as the trio took charge in overtime with the Filipino import making four crucial free throws to stretch Nagoya’s win streak.

Saito unleashed 34 points, while Scott Eatherton added his own double-double of 23 points and 13 boards to lift the Diamond Dolphins to the fifth seed with a 25-8 record.

Shinshu dropped its third straight game, sliding to a 16-17 card despite Josh Hawkinson’s 32-point effort.

Hawkinson forced overtime sinking two clutch free throws with 10 seconds left to tie the game at 81. He also had nine assists, eight rebounds, and four blocks.

WRIGHT, KYOTO BACK ON TRACK

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright had 15 points and three assists to bring back the winning ways of Kyoto Hannaryz with an 80-76 victory over the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Yokohama International Pool.

Cheick Diallo led Kyoto with 17 points and eight rebounds to improve his team’s slate to 13-20.

Carl Tamayo’s squad, Ryukyu Golden Kings, had another victory as they continue to wait for the University of the Philippines standout, taking down the Gunma Crane Thunders, 83-74, to rise to a 24-9 record.

RAVENAS BROTHERS STRUGGLE

However, Dwight Ramos and the Ravena brothers continued to suffer setbacks.

Ramos played his best game after missing 19 games due to an ankle injury but the Levanga Hokkaido absorbed their ninth straight loss at the hands of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 98-76.

Ramos had 13 points, two rebounds, and four assists only for Levanga to drop to a 7-26 card.

Kiefer Ravena was limited to five points, six rebounds, and two assists as the Shiga Lakes (4-29) took their 16th consecutive loss, yielding to the Sendai 89ers, 74-68.

Thirdy Ravena also struggled with six points, five rebounds, and three assists with the San-En NeoPhoenix (15-18) sustaining their second straight defeat at the hands of the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 71-64.

ADAMS LEADS KAGAWA

In Division 2, Roosevelt Adams tallied 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal to end the Kagawa Five Arrows’ three-game skid and improved to 10-24 after beating the Bambitious Nara, 90-87.

Jordan Heading provided the spark off the bench with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists to lead the Nagasaki Velca (23-11) to their fourth straight win after trouncing the Yamagata Wyverns, 104-85.

Greg Slaughter was scoreless in three minutes of playing time as a starter in the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka’s 85-78 victory over the Fukushima Firebonds to improve to a 14-21 record.

Kobe Paras also went scoreless in five minutes of play in the Altiri Chiba’s fourth straight loss at the hands of the Aomori Wat’s, 78-71, and dropped to a 25-9 slate.

