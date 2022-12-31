B.League: Ray Parks helps Nagoya to back-to-back wins over Shibuya

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks Jr. helped the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins complete back-to-back victories over Sunrockers Shibuya, 105-67, in the 2022-23 B.League season on Saturday at Dolphins Arena.

Parks delivered eight points on 3-of-6 shooting and grabbed two rebounds as Nagoya ended the year with two consecutive wins over Shibuya.

Coty Clarke led the Diamond Dolphins with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Scott Eatherton chipped in 15 points, nine boards, and five dimes, while Taito Nakahigashi and Yutaro Suda scored 10 each.

On Friday, Parks drilled three triples to finish with 14 points as the Dolphins edged the Sunrockers in overtime, 88-86.

Nagoya improved to a 19-7 record after a sweep of Shibuya, bouncing back from last Wednesday’s setback to San-En.

The Sunrockers slid to 11-13 with former NBA players Ryan Kelly and James McAdoo leading the way with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena and San-En Neophoenix absorbed a tough 100-70 loss to Chiba Jets at Funabashi Arena.

Coming off a 20-point outing last Wednesday, Ravena saw their two-game win streak snapped by the Jets.

The former Ateneo star had 10 points, three assists, and a rebound as San-En dropped to a 12-13 card.

Christopher Smith lifted Chiba with 21 points. Yuka Togashi had 17 points, Vic Law posted a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Fumio Nishimura added 13 markers as their team stayed on top with a 21-4 record.

San-En leaned on Isaiah Hicks’ 17-point production and Kyle O’Quinn’s 16-point, 10-rebound effort as it tries to bounce back on Sunday.

Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hanaryz couldn’t complete a sweep of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 89-76, at Todoroki Arena.

Wright had eight points, six rebounds, and two assists as Kyoto dropped to a 10-16 slate, failing to stop Nick Fazekas’ 32 points, 10 boards, and seven dimes that lifted Kawasaki to rise to a 16-10 card.

The former PBA star led Kyoto’s 87-83 win over Kawasaki on Friday, scoring 14 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep and dishing out six assists.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes ended the year with their ninth straight loss at the hands of the Ibaraki Robots, 87-69, at Adastria Mito Arena.

Ravena was limited to eight points on 3-of-10 shooting to go with five assists and two rebounds as the Lakes fell to a 4-22 card.

Eric Jacobsen led Ibaraki’s balanced attack with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. Atsunobu Hirao chimed in with 13 markers and five dimes, as Chehales Tapscott tallied 11 points, 10 assists, and five boards for an improved 9-17 record.

Ibaraki took down Shiga on Friday with a 90-83 conquest, where the Gilas point guard had nine points on 3-of-9 shooting with five assists against three turnovers.

In B2, Jordan Heading fired three triples to finish with 15 points and help the Nagasaki Velca in taking down Nishinomiya Storks, 86-76.

Heading provided the spark from the bench anew as he also provided three assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block to improve his team’s record to 19-8, following a 107-94 victory over Bambitious Nara last Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next