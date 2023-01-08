B.League: Ray Parks, Matthew Wright shine in bounce back wins

MANILA, Philippines — Matthew Wright and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. brought back the winning ways of their respective teams in separate matches on Sunday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League.

Wright unleashed 22 points to end the two-game skid of Kyoto Hannaryz with an 81-76 victory over SunRockers Shibuya, 81-76, at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

The Filipino-Canadian guard sank 2-of-6 from the three-point line and dished out nine assists with three rebounds and a steal as the Hannaryz improved to an 11-17 record. Kyoto rebounded from a 94-88 defeat to the visiting team on Saturday.

Cheick Diallo also scored 22 points and grabbed 17 boards, while Jarrod Uthoff had 14 points, nine boards, and four dimes to support Wright.

Parks delivered 17 points including a clutch three-point play as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins escaped Utsunomiya Brex, 70-67, at Brex Arena.

When Yusuke Endo drilled a go-ahead triple to give Utsunomiya a 67-65 lead with a minute remaining, the Filipino-American guard answered with a crucial jumper and free throw after he got fouled by Josh Scott for a 68-67 edge.

Scott Eatherton sealed Nagoya’s win with a fadeaway jumper with under 30 ticks to go as the Dolphins redeemed themselves from a heartbreaking 80-79 defeat to the Brex less than 24 hours ago.

Parks also contributed five rebounds, four assists, and two steals to cap his 17-point outing, while Eatherton posted 24 points, 13 boards, and two blocks with Nagoya winning three of its last four games with a 20-8 record.

Meanwhile, Kiefer Ravena had another solid outing but the Shiga Lakes suffered their 11th straight defeat at the hands of Akita Nothern Happinets, 99-87, at Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Ravena finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists, anchoring Shiga’s late rally trimming a 23-point deficit into a 12-point game but it wasn’t enough as Stanton Kidd completed Akita’s weekend sweep with 21 markers.

Kai Toews also scored 18 points on top of eight assists, three rebounds, and two steals, while Kelvin Martin added 17 points, 12 boards, five dimes, and three steals only for the Lakes to drop to a 4-24 card.

Levanga Hokkaido (7-21) absorbed their fourth straight loss, falling to Osaka Evessa in overtime, 110-108, with Dwight Ramos missing his 17th consecutive match due to a sprained ankle.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next